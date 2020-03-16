|
WILSON James Irwin (Irwin) 24.09.1931 ~ 14.03.2020 Passed away peacefully in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Jill. Loved father and father-in-law of Irwin (Wyn) and Jo, Jenny and Jim. Cherished Pa of Sam, Matt, Ben, Anna, Josh, and their partners. Great-Pa to Millie, Sophie, and otherson the way. At Irwin's request, a private family service is to be held. Those who would like to, are welcome to join the family for a cuppa (or a gin) at Jenny and Jim's, 9 Kensington Heights Rise, on Wednesday, 18th March 2020, from 2:00pm. 'A patientsufferer at rest, remembered with love by all.' Special thanks to the staff at Jane Mander Hospital who cared for Irwin over the past six months. Your support and care has been incredible. Messages to 'The Wilson Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 16, 2020