NGATAI James (Jim) Passed away at home with his whanau by his side on 12 October 2019; aged 56. Beloved husband of Tehuatahi Ngatai. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Donna, Tiana, Tyran and Alicia. Cared for by his first-wife, Pauline Coombes. Loved Step-Father to Clinton and Helena, Ana and Jason, Nadia, Denzil and Shontell. Treasured Koro to all his Mokopuna. Held close to the hearts of his late parents, Bob and Betty Ngatai. A service will be held at Tawhitinui Marae, Otakeho, Taranaki on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 at 11am; followed by internment at Auroa Road, Urupa.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 14, 2019
