More Obituaries for Janet HERRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lorraine HERRON

Janet Lorraine HERRON Notice
HERRON Janet Lorraine Passed away on Friday 30 August 2019; aged 61 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alan and Shona. Much loved sister of Stephanie, Lois and Andrew. Beloved aunt to Alexis and Vanessa. A dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and emergency services for their response and care. A service for Janet will be held at Hope Whangarei Presbyterian Church (St. Andrews) on Wednesday 11 September, 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Johns. Messages to: "The Family of the late Janet Herron", c/- Lois Blackie, 19 Bainton Street, Christchurch 8053.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 6, 2019
