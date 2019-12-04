Home

Janice Elsie DRY

Janice Elsie DRY Notice
DRY Janice Elsie Passed away peacefully on Monday 25th November 2019 surrounded by her family. Aged 79. Beloved wife of James (Jim). Adored mother to Gary and Te Rani, Karen, Judy and Arran, Denyse and Brian. Cherised nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A small family service to celebrate Janice's life was held on Wednesday 27th November 2019. All communications to Judy Harris 192 Awakino Pt East Road, RD 2 Dargaville 3072. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at BUPA Kauri Coast Hospital and Rest Home Dargaville.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019
