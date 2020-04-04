|
|
JOHNSON Jason Thomas Died at Dargaville Hospital on 2nd April 2020. Precious husband of Carol. Loved and respected father and father in law of Jason and Sharon, Bruce and Rachael, Robert (deceased), Rachel and Craig, Tim and Kyla, Geoff and Christine. Poppa of fourteen and Great Poppa of two. "A very special unique person who will be sadly missed." Many thanks to Ruawai and Dargaville Medical Centres, Dargaville Hospital and Hospice for their wonderful care. Due to Government restrictions on gatherings, a service will be held at a later date. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whosoever believed in Him should not perish but have eternal life. All communications to the Johnson family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 4, 2020