Jean DIXON

Jean DIXON Notice
DIXON Jean Passed away peacefully on 13th June 2020. Loved Wife of the Late Cyril. Loved Mum of Melanie and Paul. Remembered by Mark, Warick, Amanda, and Julia. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Dixon family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate from June 16 to June 17, 2020
