HANNAM Jean (nee McLeod) On 11th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Mother and mother-in-law of Gary, Joy and Lynne, Susanne and Geoff, Judy, Willie and the late Neil. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Hunter, Micaela, Christopher and Benjamin; Alexander, Kim and Chloe; James, Danielle and Caspar; Keith; Justin, Emily, Seb and Dylan; Thomas, Caitlin, Olivia and Carter. Loved sister of Mae, the late Ann and Don. "At rest, until we meet again". A service will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) on Saturday, 15th February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. No flowers please, Jean's family would appreciate donations to Age Concern, 16 Manse St, Whangarei, 09 438 8043, [email protected] whg.org.nz Communications to the Hannam Family, c/- P.O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 13, 2020