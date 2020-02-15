|
ELLIS Jean Margaret (nee Turner) Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital on 11th February 2020 aged 83, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Roger & Marie, John & Liz and Julie & Bruce. Immensely proud Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Treasured daughter of the late Alfred and Marjorie Turner, sister to Alan and Malcolm. A service for Jean will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 17th February 2020. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14 for their empathy and care. In lieu of flowers donations on Jean's behalf to Northland Rescue Helicopters, https://www.nest. org.nz/contact. All communications to the "Ellis Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020