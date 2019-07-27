Home

MANNING Jeannette 17.01.1941~24.07.2019 Much loved wife of the late George Manning. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Beverley and Mark, Helen and Chris, Tracey and Terry, Pete, Carol and Graham, Irene and Louise. Cherished nana of Tristan and Megan, Chantelle, Natasha and Josh, Brendon and Melissa, Alice, Emily, Joseph, Ruby, Rose, Lily and Kestral. Treasured great nana of Max, Eva-Rose, Malachi, Xavier, Hope and Lacey. "Mum, You were our World and we will love and remember you forever" Jeannette's funeral service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whau Valley, on Monday 29 July 2019 at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Haven Hospice, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 27, 2019
