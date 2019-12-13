|
BRASTING Jen (Aunty B) Beloved and cherished Aunty B of Olivia and Lauren. Sage advisor and treasured friend to the Ashby girls and Mike. We will miss the phone calls, personal opinions, and lectures delivered with love and wicked humour. The crooked middle finger extended and last pokey tongue and rum and coke will remain a treasured memory. We promise NOT to complete our bucket list. We promise to visit other places that are not Raro. Thank you for showing the girls so many adventures and that postcards and thank you notes are 'classy'. 41 years of laughter. Thank you for the memories and yes we know you never had the recipe. It has been a privilege. Angela, Mike, Olivia, Lauren and Kapi.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 13, 2019