Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
Jennifer Anne SHEPHERD

Jennifer Anne SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Jennifer Anne Slipped away in her sleep with Eddie by her side on 2nd July 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Eddie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Edd and Karen, Aaron and Kristen. Loved Grandma of Andrew and Hannah, Liam and Heidi. Coach of Junior rugby and the first woman on the West Coast Junior Advisory Board. Life member of the Westland Motor Cycle Club. Past West Coast Indoor Bowls Rep. A service for Jennifer will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 7 July 2020. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga 0144 Whangarei would be appreciated. All communications to the "Shepherd Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 4, 2020
