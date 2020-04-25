Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
WILSON Jennifer Anne (Formally Sadler, n?e Henderson) Beloved wife of 'Capt' Ray Wilson. Mother of Anne and Susan. Mother-in-law of Shane and Murray. Nanna to Natalie, Kieran, Terry-Jack, Trey and Daniel. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 79 years, after a long battle. Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date, notice to follow. 2 Timothy Ch 4 v7 - 8 All communications to "The Wilson Family" c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020
