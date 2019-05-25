|
TANNER Jennifer Frances (nee Campbell) Peacefully on Thursday 2 May aged 79 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Christine and Noel Donelley, Priscilla and Colin Evans and Stephanie Campbell. Aunt to Catherine, Simon, Ryan, Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Gene and their families. In keeping with Jennifer's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Friends and colleagues are invited to join with the family to celebrate Jennifer's life from 2pm on Tuesday 28 May at Okahu, 18 Tamaki Dr, Auckland. Communications to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George St, Newmarket, Auckland 1023 . Manning Funeral Cottage, Auckland Ph (09)377 9790
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2019