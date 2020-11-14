|
MORTIMER; Jim After a short illness, peacefully, with family at his side. Loved husband of the late Lynne and adored husband of Robin. Loved and respected father and father in law of Murray and Flo; Russell and Venee; Annie and Sam. Proud "Jimmy" of James, Liam, Campbell; Piper, Tess; and Sophie. Stepdad to Bruce, Mike, and Susan. A service to honour Jim's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave., Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 1:00pm to be followed by private cremation. All communications to The Mortimer Family, PO Box 4201, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020