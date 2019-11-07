|
GRAVATT Jo-ann Passed away peace- fully on Tuesday 5 November 2019 after a courageous two and a half year battle against cancer. Deeply loved wife of Murray. Adored Mum of Samantha, Bryce and Cole, and Nicole and Zach. Daughter of Ann and the late Terrance, and cherished sister of Paul, Duncan and Lynda. A beautiful soul who fought an incredible battle and lived life by her terms right til the very end. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held Friday 8 November at 1pm at Haven Falls Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a donation to North Haven Hospice in Jo's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019