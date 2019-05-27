|
WILSON Joan Beatrice (Joan) Passed away on Thursday 23 May 2019 at Kamo Home and Village; aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank; and much loved mother to Desley, Laural (deceased) and Nigel. Cherished 'Grandma Joan' to all her grandchildren and great grand- children. A service for Joan will be held at the graveside, Kauri Returned Services Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei at 1.00pm on Tuesday 28 May 2019. All communications to: "The Wilson Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 27, 2019