Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Beatrice (Joan WILSON

Notice Condolences

Joan Beatrice (Joan WILSON Notice
WILSON Joan Beatrice (Joan) Passed away on Thursday 23 May 2019 at Kamo Home and Village; aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank; and much loved mother to Desley, Laural (deceased) and Nigel. Cherished 'Grandma Joan' to all her grandchildren and great grand- children. A service for Joan will be held at the graveside, Kauri Returned Services Cemetery, Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangarei at 1.00pm on Tuesday 28 May 2019. All communications to: "The Wilson Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.