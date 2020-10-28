|
BUCKLEY, Joan It is with great sadness and love the family of Joan Buckley announce her peaceful passing at the age of 92 on the 25th of October at Jane Mander Village in Whangarei. There will be a private cremation with her children, grandchildren with partners and great grandchildren, at Maunu on Wednesday 28th October 2020, with her ashes being scattered, in the glade of rememberance with her mothers. All communications to 2409 Whangarei Heads Road, RD 4 Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020