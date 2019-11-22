Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
04-477 6855
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Peter & Paul's Catholic Church
Johnsonville
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church,
97 Hokianga Road,
Dargaville
View Map
WILKINSON Joan Elizabeth Passed away peace- fully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington on 19 November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann, and John (deceased), Helen and Graeme, Ruth and Kieran, Sue and Tim, Jennie and David, John and Justine, and Paul and Michelle. Loved nana to her 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dargaville, on Tuesday 26 November 2019, at 11am followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Society Northland, PO Box 641, Whangarei 0140. All communications to 785 State Highway 12, RD 3 Dargaville 0373.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 22, 2019
