WOOD, Joan Kate (nee Ashton) 15.12.1928~28.08.2020 Beloved wife of Newton for 65 years. Loved Mum to Neil and Julie, Lynne and Peter and Sue. Beloved Nanna to Gina, Bonnie, Mitchel, Lachlan, Kenzie, Julie, Phillip, Sarah, Colin, James, Duncan and Ryan. Great Nanna to Cobain and Sahana, Bailey, Caitlin and Willow. Funeral to be held at Morris and Morris Chapel 17 Western Hills Drive, Whangarei, Wednesday 2nd Sept at 1.30pm. All communication to the "Wood" family C/- PO Box 78, Hikurangi, 0150, Whangarei. You will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2020