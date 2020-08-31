Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris and Morris Chapel
17 Western Hills Drive
Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kate WOOD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan Kate WOOD Notice
WOOD, Joan Kate (nee Ashton) 15.12.1928~28.08.2020 Beloved wife of Newton for 65 years. Loved Mum to Neil and Julie, Lynne and Peter and Sue. Beloved Nanna to Gina, Bonnie, Mitchel, Lachlan, Kenzie, Julie, Phillip, Sarah, Colin, James, Duncan and Ryan. Great Nanna to Cobain and Sahana, Bailey, Caitlin and Willow. Funeral to be held at Morris and Morris Chapel 17 Western Hills Drive, Whangarei, Wednesday 2nd Sept at 1.30pm. All communication to the "Wood" family C/- PO Box 78, Hikurangi, 0150, Whangarei. You will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -