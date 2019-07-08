Home

HARDIE Joan Marie Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 7th July 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Much loved wife of Albert for 61 years. Loved mother of Robyn and Graeme, mother-in-law of Graeme. Loved sister of Eila Gray (Orewa) and the late Graeme Mackenzie. Cherished grandma of Phoebe and Isla Bint; the late Robert Hardie, Anna and Anthony Barge, Michael and Jardena Hardie, Ben and Kyla Hardie, Ryan and Brittany. Proud great grandmother to 8. Special thanks to Bush Road Medical, especially Dr Miller for the long-term care of Joan. Thanks also to the staff of Whangarei Hospital for their care and compassion. A service for Joan will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday, 10th July 2019; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to: St Johns Ambulance, 43 Western Hills Drive, Kensington, Whangarei 0112 or online at: www.stjohn.org.nz All communications to the 'Hardie Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2019
