MORRISON Joan (nee Whelan) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at Orongo Rest Home in Auckland surrounded by family; aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug for 50 years. Cherished Mum of Ann. Loved by son-in-law Mike and loved Granma to Matthew, Olivia and Caleb. Loved step mother of June, Betty (deceased) and Don (deceased). A service for Joan will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale, Auckland at 2.00pm on Friday 20 December 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019