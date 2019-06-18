Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
NORTH Joan Olive On Saturday 15 June 2019, peacefully at Merrivale Nursing Home. Loved wife of Lionel (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Beverley and Russell Franklin (Australia); Noeline and Ron Stewart (Blenheim); Allan and Shelly North (Whangarei). Cherished Nan of Melissa, Jared and Aaron, Bryce and Travis (Australia). Great grandmother to Chole, Noah and Benjamin. And extra special grandma to Coal. A service for Joan will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 21 June 2019. All communications to: "The North Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 18, 2019
