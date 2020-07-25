|
SHARPES, Joan Passed away on 20th July, 2020 aged 96 years. A memorial service will be held at St Andrews in Hunt Street, Whangarei (now Hope Whangarei), a church she attended for more than 30 years. Joan leaves two daughters; Lis and Heather, and their husband's and children here in New Zealand. She also leaves behind her brother Peter, and his family in England. The country where she was born and spent her early years. Her service will be at 10:30am on 30th July, 2020. Refreshments to follow. Please carry out a "Random act of Kindness" in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 25, 2020