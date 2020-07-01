|
SALISBURY, Joana Leah 22.09.1976~26.06.2020 Passed away as a result of a accident. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Rex and Margaret. Loved sister of Audra, Rex Jnr, and Andrina. Loved aunty to her niece and nephews, and grandaunt of three. Will be sadly missed by all. Private family service to be held. All communications to Salisbury Family, 22 Churchill Street, Dargaville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 1, 2020