BADGER Jocelyn Beautiful, kind loving, giving Jocelyn was called peacefully home surrounded by her loving children to be with Jesus on 23rd December 2019 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late John, loved mother and mother- in-law of Pamela and Simon and the late Terry, Phillip and Marlene, Carolyn and the late Colin. Adored grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of Jocelyn's life will be held at 1.00 p.m. on Friday 27 December in the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Regent, Whangarei followed by her interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Whangarei. All communications to: The Badger Family c/- P.O. Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019