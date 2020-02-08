|
THOMPSON Joe (Big Joe) Gaylene and Family wish to express our deepest appreciation for the incredible love shown by all those who supported us as we said 'goodbye until we meet again' to Joe. Members of our church, our community, whanau members, and Hospice staff provided a constant stream of sympathy, beautiful food, awesome support and much aroha. We all thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You made the most difficult thing we have ever had to do, bearable and doable. Memories of the warmth and care shown will stay with us for a lifetime. Thank you all.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 8, 2020