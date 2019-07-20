Home

NYHUIS Johannes Ludovicus (John) Passed away peace- fully at Kamo Home on Friday 19 July 2019; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Emerentiana (Rens) (deceased). Loved dad of Henry (deceased) and Gayle, Johnny (deceased), Elisabeth and Peter, Greg and Nikki. Most loved Opa of Jonathan and Violet, Michelle and Kairau, Meghan, and Jared. Great Opa of Natasha, Jessica, Anneliese, Te Ariki, Nikau and Taela. Thank you to all the staff at Kamo Home for their loving care of John. Funeral notice to follow.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 20, 2019
