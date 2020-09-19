Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Kerikeri Sports Complex
corner Waipapa Road and Heritage Bypass
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John INVERARITY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bashford INVERARITY

Add a Memory
John Bashford INVERARITY Notice
INVERARITY, John Bashford On 15 September 2020 at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Heather for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Noeline, Keith and Lyne, Craig and Lisa. Much loved and proud Poppy J of 9 grandies and 4 great grandies. Family above all - forever rembered. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Kerikeri Sports Complex, cnr. Waipapa Road and Heritage Bypass, Kerikeri at 12:30pm on Friday 25 September 2020 prior to private interment.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -