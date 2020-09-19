|
INVERARITY, John Bashford On 15 September 2020 at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Heather for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Noeline, Keith and Lyne, Craig and Lisa. Much loved and proud Poppy J of 9 grandies and 4 great grandies. Family above all - forever rembered. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Kerikeri Sports Complex, cnr. Waipapa Road and Heritage Bypass, Kerikeri at 12:30pm on Friday 25 September 2020 prior to private interment.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 19, 2020