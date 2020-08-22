Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crawford (Crawford) ANDERSON

Add a Memory
John Crawford (Crawford) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, John Crawford (Crawford) of Wanaka Passed peacefully at Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka on August 16, 2020, in his 89th year. Loving husband of Janet for 65 years, loving father and father-in-law of Judith and Bruce Sparrow (Hamilton), Kirstine and David Williamson, (Waipu), Hamish and Jilly Gardiner and the late Doreen (Stirling), Duncan and Liz (Alexandra), Sheils (Wellington), loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 restrictions funeral details will follow at a later date. Messages to: 9 Peakview Ridge, Wanaka 9305
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -