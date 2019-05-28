|
|
LANGTON John David On 24th May 2019, aged 74 Loving husband of Colleen, father of Kelly, Shane, Vanessa (deceased), and Christopher. Beloved brother of Joy and Tony. "Miss you my darling forever in my thoughts". Special thanks to the staff ward 16, Whangarei Hospital for the care of John. A service for John will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 12 noon, on Thursday, 30th May 2019. All communications to the 'Langton Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 28, 2019