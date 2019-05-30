Home

John David LANGTON

John David LANGTON
LANGTON John David Passed away at Whangarei Hospital on Friday 24 May 2019; aged 74 years. Loved dad and grandad of Shane, Emma, Addison and Bryleigh. "We hope you are at peace now and fishing somewhere in the great blue with no snags in your line. You will be greatly missed by us all." Thanks to all the caring staff at Ward 16 who cared for John in his final days. A funeral to celebrate John's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Whangarei; today (Thursday 30 May 2019) at 12.00noon.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 30, 2019
