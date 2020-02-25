Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kamo Rugby Club
BENCH John Dudley Sadly passed away, on the 23rd of February 2020, in Whangarei. Dearly loved partner and soul mate of Kathy. Eldest son of the late Audrey and Trevor Bench. Father of Linda and David. Brother of Brian and Noi, and Neville and Marilyn. John will be lying instate at Neville's home 20 Takahe Street, Tikipunga until Friday Morning. A Celebration of Johns' life will be held at the Kamo Rugby Club at 11am Friday. Many thanks to all who have cared for John. In lieu of flowers; please make donations in Johns name to the Alzheimers Society.
Published in The Northern Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
