EDWARDSON John (Formerly from Dunedin - Lately Whangarei) On 14 October 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital aged 84. Husband to Wendy (Dec) and partner of Patsy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mark and Sherryn, Paul and Maria, Dale and Angie, Simon and Brenda. Adored and loved grandfather of Christopher, Matthew, Charlotte; Cole and Megan, Brandon and Chloe; Maria, Chante (Dec), and Brooke. Loved great grandfather to Spencer, Jaxon and Indy. A service for John will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am Monday 21st October 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Edwardson Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 19, 2019