|
|
|
FARLEY John The family of the late John Farley wish to thank all of our great friends and acquaintances for their love and support over the last eight months. Also many thanks for all the beautiful flowers, lovely baking and the many cards and phone calls we received on John's passing were very much appreciated. As many of your addresses and phone numbers are unknown please accept this as a personal thank you. Cath, Helen and Derek, and Geraldine and Tony.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019