Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for John FARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FARLEY

John FARLEY Notice
FARLEY John The family of the late John Farley wish to thank all of our great friends and acquaintances for their love and support over the last eight months. Also many thanks for all the beautiful flowers, lovely baking and the many cards and phone calls we received on John's passing were very much appreciated. As many of your addresses and phone numbers are unknown please accept this as a personal thank you. Cath, Helen and Derek, and Geraldine and Tony.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -