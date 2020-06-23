|
|
RAWSON John Geoffrey On the 19th June 2020, in his 95th year. (Social Crediter, Forestry Consultant, Teacher, Flower Grower, Bowler) Husband of Eilean, and the late Robin. Father of David, Sarah, Melissa, Robin, Peter, Alan, and Bruce. Father in law of Bruce, John, Nick, Marjanne, Daisy and Brylee. Grandfather of eleven and Great Grandfather of six. A celebration of John's life by way of a memorial service will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave., Whau Valley. Whangarei, on Friday 26th June 2020 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to The Rawson Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 23, 2020