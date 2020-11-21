Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Christchurch Anglican Church
2 Kamo Road
Regent, Whangarei
John Henry WRIGHT


1925 - 2020
John Henry WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, John Henry Born 17.06.1925 Passed away 18th November 2020, in his 96th year, after a good innings and a life well lived. Beloved Husband of Shona. Much loved Father and father in-law of David & Ruth; Peter & Deborah; Jenny & Ross Barkley; Helen & Darryl Applegate; Barbara & Rex Halliday. Loved Grandad of 19 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Thanks to all who have helped with his care. A celebration of John's life will be held at Christchurch Anglican Church, 2 Kamo Road, Regent, Whangarei, on Wednesday 25th November 2020, at 11am. Communication to the 'Wright Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020
