ANDERSON John (Iain) Left us on Thursday, 30th May 2019. Beloved husband of Linda, adored father of Natasha and Sarah, perfect grandad to Braxton. Father-in-law to Rob and Brodie. Brother to Christine and brother-in-law to Michael, Martyn and Tony. A service to celebrate Iain's life will be held on Friday, 7th May 2019 at 2.00pm at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance at stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Anderson Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2019