KOOGE John Jacob Martin 25.07.1953 - 18.11.2019 Deacon of the Catholic Church Gaylene; Megan and Hayden Ross; Michael; Michele and Matthew Symmons would like to say a huge thank you to our dear family and friends. Your prayers, kindness, love and support, the amazing flowers, messages, cards, food and offers of help we received during John's illness and passing was overwhelming. We are truly blessed. A special thank you to the Clergy, Janet and many parishioners and friends of the Catholic Church - an amazing Requiem Mass - we will never forget this blessing. To Dale of Morris & Morris - thank you, you are a true gentleman and you made this all so easy; to the staff at Whangarei Base Hospital and to Puriri Court who went above and beyond - thank you. "May God bless you all"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019