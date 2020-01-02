|
|
PLATT John James Promoted to Glory from his home, Tuesday 31st December 2019. Beloved husband of Iris. Cherished father of Rose and Geoff; Jonathan and Fiona; Brian and Niki. Adoring Poppa of Caitlin and Dane; Ethan and Amy, Jessica, Timothy, Annie, Emmy, and Poppy, and Great Poppa John to Olivia, Joshua, Rico, and Jackson. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Salvation Army, Aubrey Street, Whangarei on Saturday 4th January 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to the: "Platt Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 2, 2020