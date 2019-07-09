Home

WINTLE John Peacefully on 7th July 2019 at Hibiscus Hospice. Aged 73 years. Darling husband of Kristine. Loving Dad of Glen and Amie, Mike and Erica, and Shane and Lisa. Best ever Poppa of Jackson, and Ashton; Sheldon and Isabella; Mason, Boyd, James, Annalise, and Xavier. "A Well Earned Rest Forever In Our Hearts" A celebration of John's life will be held at Mangawhai Club, Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai Heads on Friday, the 12th of July 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, at John's request, donation can be made to The Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 9, 2019
