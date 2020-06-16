|
MATTHEWS John Neil Passed away 14th June 2020 aged 87 years, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Joan (deceased) and Janet (deceased). Much loved father of Phillip and Chrissy, Bronwyn and Kevin Dodd's, step father to Michael Byrnand, Paul and Debbie Byrnand. Special friend of Jill. Adored Papa of Tania and Hans, Renae, Kylie, Amy, and Emma. Very special Papa of Milan. "You are always in our hearts and will never be forgotten". A service for Neil will be held at St Saviour's Church Thursday 18th June 2020 at 11:30am followed by burial.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 16, 2020