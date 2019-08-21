|
|
CALDWELL, John Nicholas (Nick).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 01-07-1934. Passed away on 17-08-2019. Caldwell, John Nicholas (Nick) Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital 17th August 2019. Returned Serviceman 41 squadron. Dearly loved husband of Freda, cherished father and father-in-law of Kristin and Ken, Andrea and Peter, Michael and Susie, treasured grandfather of James and Nerida, the late Andrew, Daniel, Tom and Josh, adoring great grandfather of Alexis and Annabelle. The family extend their gratitude to the staff of CCU Auckland City Hospital.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019