PETERSON John Norman Beloved husband of Jenny, brother of Judith and Shirley, father to Sarah and Shane and grandfather to Miljana. Passed away peacefully at Potter Home, on Monday 8th June, aged 70 years, after a short battle with cancer. "You enjoyed a second shot at life in the company of your Jenny. You dug deep and can now be at peace." A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm, on Monday 15th June 2020. All communications to the "Peterson Family" C/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 12, 2020