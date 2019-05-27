|
HARROW John Stanley Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 24 May 2019. Dearly loved husband of June for 30 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Becky and Ross, Lyndsay, Scott and Christina. Adored grandfather of Riley, and Ronan. "We have so many happy memories; You will be forever in our hearts." A service for John will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 2.30pm on Wednesday 29 May 2019. All communications to: "The Harrow Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 27, 2019