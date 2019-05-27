Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stanley HARROW

Notice Condolences

John Stanley HARROW Notice
HARROW John Stanley Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 24 May 2019. Dearly loved husband of June for 30 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Becky and Ross, Lyndsay, Scott and Christina. Adored grandfather of Riley, and Ronan. "We have so many happy memories; You will be forever in our hearts." A service for John will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 2.30pm on Wednesday 29 May 2019. All communications to: "The Harrow Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.