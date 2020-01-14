|
WALLACE John "How five years have flown, but I still miss you every single day. In all the travels I have done, I take you with me in my heart - my forever travelling companion in life & throughout the world! We had many fun adventures in places that others can no longer get to, and then experienced the adventure of life, being poor when we were young, raising four beautiful children & working towards a comfortable later life. I am sad that you are no longer here to share it with me - that Carnival is over, but you live on in the hearts of your family. Love always - Marga".
