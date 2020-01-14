Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WALLACE

Add a Memory
John WALLACE In Memoriam
WALLACE John "How five years have flown, but I still miss you every single day. In all the travels I have done, I take you with me in my heart - my forever travelling companion in life & throughout the world! We had many fun adventures in places that others can no longer get to, and then experienced the adventure of life, being poor when we were young, raising four beautiful children & working towards a comfortable later life. I am sad that you are no longer here to share it with me - that Carnival is over, but you live on in the hearts of your family. Love always - Marga".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -