DAVIS Johnson Passed away peace- fully, age 75, at home on 11 October 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Lisa; Dad of Georgina, John, Darryl, and Tina; Grandpop of Joel, Jason Kowhai, Opal, Tonja and Teigan, Great Grandpop to Eedy-Fay. Loved Brother, Uncle, and friend of many. "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever" Big thanks to Hospice Mid North, for their wonderful support. A celebration for the life of Johnson will be held at 1 North Road, Kawakawa, on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 11am; followed by private cremation. All communications to: 1 North Road, Kawakawa 0210. Phone 09 404-0636 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 14, 2019