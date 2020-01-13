|
|
NORMAN Joseph Peter (Joby) 13.12.1957 ~ 13.01.2019 Dearly loved youngest son of Doreen and the late Joseph Norman. Loved brother of Alan and Donna, Robyn and Warrick. "You left us suddenly a year ago. I still can't believe you have gone. My best mate with a gentle heart that always made me laugh. I miss your face, voice hugs and think of you every day. Missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I wish with all my heart that you were here with me today and we could share the laughter that always used to be." Love always until we meet again, your loving mother.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 13, 2020