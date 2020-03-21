|
SMITH Josephine May 03.09.1919 ~ 18.03.2020 Peacefully at Tranquility Bay Retirement home. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved sister of Michael and Aunty of many nieces and nephews, (all overseas). Much loved by and adopted into the family of Glenys and the late Brian Currie. A patriotic women who served her home country in WW2. Small in statue large in personality. A woman of faith. You ran a great race, Rest in peace. Private Cremation. Memorial service to be advised at a later date. Much gratitude to the staff at Tranquility Bay fortheir love and excellent care.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 21, 2020