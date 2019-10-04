|
ATKINSON Joy (Jocelyn) Passed away on Wednesday 2 October 2019. Loving mother of Roger, Allison, Wendy, Ann and Pip. Much loved grand- mother of Sarah, Teri, Sam, Tara, Nick, Pedram, and Nakisa. Great grandmother of Bodhi and Zephyr. Her Service will be held at St. John The Baptist Church, Waimate North on Sunday 6 October, 2019 at 1.00pm. Donations to St. John Ambulance, P O Box 154, Kerikeri 0245 appreciated. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019