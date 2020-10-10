|
|
SINCLAIR, Joy Iris Much adored wife and best friend of Brian, loving mother of David & Gae, Greg & Georgina, Owen & Michele. Incredible Nanee to James, Zak, Brando, Millie, Taylah, William, Lennan, Charlotte, Nieve and Sophia. "Life has to end. Love doesn't." A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Onerahi Yacht Club, Friday 16 October at 1.30pm, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers Joy has requested donations be made to Hospice Northland.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020